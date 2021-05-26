ICESCO Wins Global Good Governance Award 2021 from UK Cambridge-IFA

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Rabat, May 26, 2021, SPA � The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) won, on Tuesday, the ''3G Leadership Award for Public Sector and Multilateral Institutions'' for 2021, which was granted by Cambridge-IFA in the UK, in recognition of the Organization's initiatives that attach great importance to the values of social responsibility and good governance. ICESCO Director General Dr. Salim M. Al-Malik, during his speech at the video conference ceremony, highlighted the Organization's efforts to support quality education, promote culture, preserve heritage, and contribute to the development of science and innovation. He also stressed that ICESCO is committed to spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence and contributing to building a bright future for mankind by launching initiatives and implementing programs and activities that seek to achieve sustainable development and meet the needs and priorities of the Organization's member states in Asia, Africa and the Arab world. -- SPA 09:54 LOCAL TIME 06:54 GMT 0018 MENAFN26052021000078011016ID1102139113