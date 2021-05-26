OIC Condemns Houthi Launching of Projectiles towards Jazan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, May 26, 2021, SPA -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching of projectiles by the terrorist Houthi militia towards a border village in Jazan region, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a statement today, Dr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of OIC, renewed his organization's support for all measures the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may take to maintain its stability and security. --SPA 19:18 LOCAL TIME 16:18 GMT 0036 MENAFN26052021000078011016ID1102143567