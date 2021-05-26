Jordanian King Meets with U.S. Secretary of State

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Amman, May 26, 2021, SPA -- Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain met here today with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic partnership and the strength of the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to expand aspects of cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, including the hazardous situations in Al-Quds, Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. --SPA 21:06 LOCAL TIME 18:06 GMT 0045 MENAFN26052021000078011016ID1102143892