KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICRC Regional Director for the Middle East

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), met here today with Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the Middle East Fabrizio Carboni. During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs and means of cooperation between the two sides in the field of providing primary health care, emergency medical care and physical rehabilitation services for the injured in Yemen and other countries of the world. For his part, the ICRC Regional Director valued the humanitarian and relief programs carried out by the KSrelief in many countries of the world, particularly in the Middle East region, looking forward to strengthening the strategic partnership with the center in future programs, especially in the field of combating COVID-19.