Dubai International Airport scheduled capacity stands at 1,895,866 in May

(MENAFN)Dubai International Airport (DXB) was called the world�s busiest international airport in May, as flights regularly return to the normal program. Aviation intelligence firm OAG showed that the airport�s planned capacity stood at 1,895,866 in the current month, regardless of many of its source markets being shut down to international travelers. It removed London Heathrow from the top spot, with the UK airport dropping to seventh place with capacity of 747,420. Istanbul Ataturk coming in second at 1.3 million capacity, and Doha International Airport at 1.24 million, the two regional airports that were at the top of the list.