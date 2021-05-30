Oman: 2399 More Catch Covid-19

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Muscat, May 30, 2021, SPA -- As many as 2399 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate of Oman during the past 3 days, in addition to 31 new Covid-19-related death cases the Ministry of Health said, according to Oman News Agency (ONA). This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 216.183 in the Sultanate. The total number of Covid-19-related death cases reached 2334, the Ministry noted. It added that 2207 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 199,287 recoveries. --SPA 16:15 LOCAL TIME 13:15 GMT 0016 MENAFN30052021000078011016ID1102177526