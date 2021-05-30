(MENAFN - NewsBytes)Chelsea, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 season, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 key stats, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 stats, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 season in numbers, Chelsea Champions League, Manchester City vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League, UCL Final, Champions League final, UCL, Thomas Tuchel, N''Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Chelsea news, Champions League news"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/sports\/champions-league-defining-numbers-that-governed-chelsea-s-season\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"Champions League: Key stats which defined Chelsea's season | NewsBytes","description":"Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final","keywords":"Chelsea, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 season, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 key stats, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 stats, Chelsea Champions League 2020-21 season in numbers, Chelsea Champions League, Manchester City vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League, UCL Final, Champions League final, UCL, Thomas Tuchel, N''Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Chelsea news, Champions League news","articleSection":"Sports News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/sports\/champions-league-defining-numbers-that-governed-chelsea-s-season\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l147_23331622360348.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/147_23331622360348.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-05-30T14:15:07+0530","dateModified":"2021-05-30T14:15:07+0530","articleBody":"Chelsea were crowned UEFA Champions League winners after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. With this win, the Blues lifted their second Champions League trophy and a first since 2012-13. Kai Havertz was inspirational for Chelsea, scoring the decisive goal in the first half. This was the difference in an even game between the two sides. We present Chelsea's UCL season in numbers. In what was his debut Champions League campaign, Chelsea goal-keeper Edouard Mendy stood out after joining the club last summer. Mendy kept nine clean sheets in the UCL 2020-21 season after having made 12 appearances. Notably, he also let in just three goals. Mendy joined Keylor Navas and Santiago Canizares in terms of keeping nine-plus clean sheets in a single campaign. After standing out across two legs against Real Madrid in the semis, Chelsea mid-fielder N''Golo Kante picked up a third straight Player of the Match award. As per Squawka Football, he contested more duels (21) and completed more take-ons (6) in the first leg against Real. He created three chances in the second leg (most). In the final, he won a staggering 11 duels. Timo Werner may have missed a host of chances, however, his work rate cannot be questioned. His four goals and three assists were the best returns in terms of goal involvement. Mason Mount registered his first UCL assist this season and that came in the final. UCL finale hero Havertz scored his first career Champions League goal in what was his 20th appearance. Chelsea played 13 games this season in the UCL and they faced just one defeat (W9 D3 L1). The Blues conceded the fewest goals this season in the Champions League (4). After conceding just two goals in the group stage, they let in another two from just seven games. Chelsea scored 23 goals this season as well. Tuchel took over Chelsea in January after Frank Lampard was sacked. He played a decisive role in Chelsea's knockout stages, overseeing wins against Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real, and now Man City. Tuchel had reached the UCL final last season with PSG and tasted defeat. However, he has become the third successive German to win the title after Jurgen Klopp (2019) and Hansi Flick (2020). ","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Rajdeep Saha","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/rajdeep\/147","https:\/\/twitter.com\/Journalist_RD","https:\/\/www.linkedin.com\/in\/rajdeep-saha-9225434b\/ "]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l147_23331622360348.jpg","caption":"Champions League: Key stats which defined Chelsea's season | NewsBytes","description":"Champions League: Key stats which defined Chelsea's season | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN30052021000165011035ID1102177040