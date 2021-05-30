(MENAFN - NewsBytes)web series, niranjan davkhare, om sai aarogya care pvt ltd, vaccination, vaccine, war against virus, covid-19 vaccine, india fights corona, meera chopra, news, coronavirus pandemic, hindi movies news, corona virus, covid-19, coronavirus disease, entertainment news, bollywood news, coronavirus"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/entertainment\/got-vaccinated-by-fair-means-meera-chopra\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"Did not pose as frontline worker for vaccination: Meera Chopra | NewsBytes","description":"Actress Meera Chopra had drawn flak on Saturday for allegedly posing as a frontline worker in order to get vaccinated","keywords":"web series, niranjan davkhare, om sai aarogya care pvt ltd, vaccination, vaccine, war against virus, covid-19 vaccine, india fights corona, meera chopra, news, coronavirus pandemic, hindi movies news, corona virus, covid-19, coronavirus disease, entertainment news, bollywood news, coronavirus","articleSection":"Entertainment News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/entertainment\/got-vaccinated-by-fair-means-meera-chopra\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l230_37591622364956.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/230_37591622364956.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-05-30T16:28:40+0530","dateModified":"2021-05-30T16:28:40+0530","articleBody":"Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meera Chopra, had drawn flak on Saturday for allegedly posing as a frontline worker in order to get vaccinated. It was reported that Chopra had produced a fabricated ID that designated her as a care center supervisor, which helped her get the first dose. However, the actress has now put out a statement, denying all claims of dubious conduct. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Section 375 actress said the ID being circulated on social media does not belong to her and she had also seen it for the first time on Twitter. I was asked for my Aadhar card for registration, and that's the only ID I gave, maintained Chopra, condemning those who had created the said ID. We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly, I also tried by asking [for] help from people I knew, and after one month of trying I was able to get myself registered, read her statement further. Notably, Chopra, who is credited as Nila in the Tamil film industry, was administered the vaccine at the Parking Plaza vaccination center in Thane on May 28. The actress even shared images of her getting the jab online. A day later, Maharashtra Legislative Council member and BJP Thane unit president Niranjan Davkhare uploaded the picture of her alleged ID card, complaining of foul play. The ID card in question carried the photograph and name of the 1920 London actress. Belonging to some Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd., the card identified Chopra as a supervisor and Davkhare asked if the actress was actually an employee there or did she simply use the card to get vaccinated. He later posted a video demanding an inquiry into the incident. Soon, the actress was lambasted that led her to promptly delete her posts of getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. BJP Thane tweeted criticizing the Shiv Sena government, alleging that due to their poor governance and corrupt approach, the image of Thane was getting tarnished. Another BJP leader Manohar Dumbre criticized the VIP culture and called out the administration. ","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Shreya Mukherjee","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/shreya\/230"]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l230_37591622364956.jpg","caption":"Did not pose as frontline worker for vaccination: Meera Chopra | NewsBytes","description":"Did not pose as frontline worker for vaccination: Meera Chopra | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN30052021000165011035ID1102178696