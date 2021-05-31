Private health facilities approved for Covid-19 PCR test as on May 31, 2021

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has updated the list of private health facilities to do PCR test for the novel coronavirus, taking the total centres approved in the country to 70. The price for Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination in private health facilities is fixed at a flat rate of QR300. The list of health facilities are: 1. Al Emadi Hospital 2. Turkish Hospital 3. Doha Clinic Hospital 4. Al Ahli Hospital 5. Queen Hospital 6. Dr. Moopen's Aster Hospital 7. MagrabiCener for Eye, ENT & Dental 8. Elite Medical Center 9. West Bay Medicare 10. Syrian American Medical Center 11. Fiture Medical Center 12. Dr. Khaled Al Sheikh Ali's Medical Center 13. Al Jufairi Diagnosis and Treatment 14. Al Ahmadani Medical Center 15. Imara Health Care 16. KIMS Qatar Medical Center 17. Allevia Medical Center 18. Aster Medical Center Plus- Almuntazah 19. Al Jameel Medical Center 20. Atlas Medical Center 21. Al Tahrir Medical Center 22. Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center Doha 23. Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 24. New Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Center 25. Aster Medical Center- Alkhor 26. Al Kayyali Medical Center 27. Abeer Medical Center 28. Al Esraa Polyclinic 29. Value Medical Complex 30. Asian Medical Center W.L.L 31. Dr. Maher Abbas Polyclinic 32. Sidra medicine 33. Al Mansoor Polyclinic 34. Nova Health Care 35. Al Sultan Medical Center 36. Al Fardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine 37. Raha Medical Center W.L.L 38. Al-Shefa Polyclinic D-Ring Road 39. Planet Medical Center 40. Qatar Petroleum- Al Salata 41. Al-Shefa Polyclinic - Alkharatyat 42. Aster Medical Center Plus 43. Wellcare Polyclinic 44. Tadawi Medical Center 45. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic-Ain Khalid 46. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic- Alkhaisa 47. Al-Salam Medical Polyclinic- Muaither 48. Premium Naseem Al-Rabeeh Medical Center-Doha 49. Millennium Medical Center 50. Aster Medical Center (industrial Area) 51. Apollo Polyclinic- Qatar 52. Al Esraa Medical Center 53. Focus Medical Centre 54. The Medical Centre-Qatar Airways (NEW) 55. Parco Healthcare 56. Alwehda Medical Center- Alrayyan branch 57. Dr.Hessa Al-Buainain Medical Center-Al Jelaiah 58. Al-Hekma Medical Complex 59. Alsalam Medical Polyclinic Center-Seiliya branch 60. Al Dafna Medical Center 61. SAC Polyclinic- Qatar Mall 62. The International Medical Center 63. City Medical Center 64. Reem Medical Center 65. Beauty Medical Center 66. Al Aqsa Medical Center 67. Al Safa Medical Polyclinic 68. Marbel Medical Center 69. Marbel Plus Medical Center (NEW) 70. Al Emadi Hospital Clinics - NorthMENAFN31052021000063011010ID1102183512