Dr. Soha encourages people to get vaccinated to avail privileges

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Dr. Soha Al Bayat has encouraged people to take vaccine to avail the privileges of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. ''We do not force anyone to take COVID-19 vaccine and by the time when we reach to the targeted percentage of vaccinated people, those who are non-vaccinated will enjoy the same privileges of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions," said Dr. Soha Al Bayat in a Qatar TV programme. ''Non-vaccinated people will be able to avail the privileges later compared to those who are vaccinated. The number of people who are really exceptional from taking COVID-19 vaccine are very small. We encourage the remaining people to take the vaccine to enjoy the privileges available at present," said Dr. Soha. She said that the lapse of 14 days after second dose is required to avail the privileges of gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. ''The recovered people can enjoy the privileges after 14 days from the date of infection. They can download the certificate of recovery from MyHealth portal 'Sehati' or use sick leave certificate issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) after they are discharged from the hospital or health centers, or any paper to prove the past infection," said Dr. Soha. She said that if a person is infected and recovered within past 9 months, they can enjoy all privileges given to vaccinated people. To a question about giving golden frame on Ehteraz for recovered people, Dr. Soha said: ''There are some differences between recovered and those vaccinated; this is why we encouraged them to take the vaccine." She said that the vaccine provides immunity to protect the children and elderly people at homes. ''The vaccine is safe for pregnant women," said Dr. Soha urging them to be vaccinated for their safety and others.