WCM-Q launches new webinar series about COVID-19 vaccines

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has launched a new webinar series to provide healthcare workers with the most up-to-date information about the many different COVID-19 vaccines and treatment protocols now available and examine potential roadmaps for a return to a semblance of normality. The monthly 'COVID-19: Riding the Waves' live webinar series is delivered by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q and takes place on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The webinars feature leading experts from institutions worldwide giving presentations that explain the safety, efficacy, and distribution of vaccines, new treatments, and emerging local and global COVID-related medical complications and challenges. Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, Senior Associate Dean for Medical Education and Continuing Professional Development at WCM-Q, said, ''Countries around the world are now experiencing second, or even third waves of the pandemic and new vaccines and treatment protocols are being introduced all the time. As such, we have launched this new webinar series to help healthcare professionals keep up to date with the latest developments regarding vaccines and treatments to help them provide the most effective care possible for their patients." The first webinar in the series featured a presentation by Dr. Kristen Marks, Associate Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM) in New York, an expert on infectious diseases who is leading WCM's Phase 3 studies of COVID vaccines. The series is at physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, dentists, pharmacists, researchers, educators, and students. Dr. Marks' webinar, titled Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19: Progress and Utilization, explained how to recognize and manage side-effects of mRNA vaccines and provide a review of recommendations about who should and should not be vaccinated. The webinar also gave a broad overview of the characteristics of each of the major COVID-19 vaccines now available. The webinar series is accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The new series's concept and delivery was driven largely by Dr. Salman Al Jerdi, Assistant Professor of Neurology at WCM-Q, who is co-director of the program and official host of the inaugural speaker.