HBKU''s QCRI starts Summer Online Internship Program

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) is giving undergraduate students the chance to receive intensive research and software development training through its Summer Internship Program, which kicked off online on May 23 and will run for eight weeks until July 15. Acceptance to the program is on a highly competitive basis, and with the online format extending its reach, this year's program welcomed 60 students from 14 universities, including undergraduates from Qatar University, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Texas A & M University at Qatar, and Princeton University. QCRI's Summer Internship Program gives the students training in the fields of Arabic language technologies, cybersecurity, data analytics, social computing, and software engineering. Throughout the program, the students will work alongside QCRI's scientists and engineers, a chance to be part of world-class multidisciplinary computing research that is relevant to the needs of Qatar, the wider Arab region, and the world. The invaluable mentorship supports the students to engage in research that is geared toward providing solutions to emerging problems facing society. Commenting on the program, QCRI's Dr. Eman Fituri, Director of Educational Initiatives, said: ''Our aim to build Qatar's innovation and technology capacity goes hand in hand with supporting future tech leaders, computer scientists, and engineers. Since QCRI launched the Summer Internship Program back in 2012, we've seen the positive impact of helping undergraduates to develop their technical skills, and prepare for the rigors of a professional career. Though virtual, the summer program will be intensive and interactive. Students will gain a wealth of knowledge by directly collaborating with our scientists and engineers on QCRI's specialized research activities and, with their mentorship, contribute to developing innovative new tools and systems." For more information on the work of Qatar Computing Research Institute, which focuses on large-scale computing challenges that address national priorities for growth and development, and supports Qatar's transformation from a hydrocarbon-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, please visit qcri.hbku.edu.qa.