England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Here''s the complete preview

England and New Zealand are set to take on each other in a two-Test series, starting tomorrow at Lord's. Both teams will be keen to gain a lead by winning the first Test and showcasing their mettle. For the Kiwis, they will be seeking momentum ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Here we present the complete preview. With the absence of the regular star players after their participation in the Indian Premier League, England will want to look at the other promising players who have stepped up. Joe Root's side has a decision to make on who bats upfront with four players in the mix. James Bracey will don the wicket-keeping gloves. James Anderson is set to lead the bowling attack. England predicted playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, James Bracey (wicket-keeper), Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood. Players on focus: The pace duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad will aim to get playing time together after years of success. Both players are on the verge of scripting a few records on the way. The Kiwis have their best players available and look more formidable against a second-string English side. The Kane Williamson-led outfit is expected to hand Devon Conway a Test debut. He will open the innings alongside Tom Latham. NZ have a solid middle-order, boasting of experience. However, the number seven spot is up for grabs. In bowling, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner lead the show. New Zealand predicted playing XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner. Players on focus: Williamson and Southee will need to fire the Kiwis. Williamson has smashed 7,115 runs from 83 Tests at a remarkable average of 54.31. Meanwhile, Southee has 302 Test scalps at 28.70. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription). The pitch will assist both batters and bowlers alike. Pacers will get assistance and batters need to be patient in playing their shots. The weather report suggests rainfall is expected during the course of the match. Dream11 team prediction: Tom Latham, BJ Watling (wk), Ollie Pope, Kane Williamson (c), Joe Root (vc), Ross Taylor, Daniel Lawrence, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wanger, James Anderson, Jack Leach.