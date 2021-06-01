(MENAFN - NewsBytes)BMW X3 M specs, BMW X3 M specifications, BMW X3 M features, BMW X3 M design, BMW X3 M engine, BMW X3 M tech, BMW X3 M cost, BMW X3 M price, BMW X3 M pricing, BMW X3 M launch timeline, auto news, automobile news, specs of BMW X3 M, features of BMW X3 M, design of BMW X3 M, price of BMW X3 M"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/auto\/bmw-x3-m-facelift-found-testing-design-revealed\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images | NewsBytes","description":"BMW Motorrad should unveil the facelifted version of its XC M model by the end of the year or early 2022","keywords":"BMW X3 M specs, BMW X3 M specifications, BMW X3 M features, BMW X3 M design, BMW X3 M engine, BMW X3 M tech, BMW X3 M cost, BMW X3 M price, BMW X3 M pricing, BMW X3 M launch timeline, auto news, automobile news, specs of BMW X3 M, features of BMW X3 M, design of BMW X3 M, price of BMW X3 M","articleSection":"Auto News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/auto\/bmw-x3-m-facelift-found-testing-design-revealed\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l200_28601622529857.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/200_28601622529857.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-06-01T12:58:17+0530","dateModified":"2021-06-01T12:58:17+0530","articleBody":"BMW is likely to unveil the facelifted version of its X3 M model by the end of the year or early-2022. A partially camouflaged test mule of the SUV has been spied testing in southern Europe, revealing key design details. The spy shots suggest that it will have refreshed bumpers, updated lights, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details. The BMW X3 M (facelift) will have a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. LED taillights, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle. The facelifted BMW X3 M is expected to draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six, petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates 473hp\/600Nm in the current non-Competition model of the standard X3 SUV. The BMW X3 M (facelift) is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest version of BMW's iDrive software. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors will ensure the passengers'' safety. The pricing and availability details of the BMW X3 M (facelift) will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in India, it should cost more than the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Dwaipayan Roy","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/dwaipayan\/200"]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l200_28601622529857.jpg","caption":"BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images | NewsBytes","description":"BMW X3 M (facelift) previewed in spy images | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN01062021000165011035ID1102188350