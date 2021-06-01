(MENAFN - NewsBytes)OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch date, OnePlus Nord CE 5G availability, OnePlus Nord CE 5G expected price, OnePlus Nord CE 5G leaks, OnePlus Nord CE 5G teaser, OnePlus Nord CE 5G latest teaser, OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G features, OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specs, OnePlus Nord CE 5G highlights, OnePlus Nord CE 5G details, OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera, OnePlus Nord CE 5G battery, Upcoming OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus smartphones in India"> type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"https:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/science\/oneplus-nord-ce-5g-officially-teased-launch-specifications\/story"},"isPartOf":{"@type":"CreativeWork","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com"},"inLanguage":"en","headline":"OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed | NewsBytes","description":"OnePlus is ready to launch its Nord CE 5G smartphone on June 10 and has teased the design of the phone to be 'sleek and streamlined''","keywords":"OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch date, OnePlus Nord CE 5G availability, OnePlus Nord CE 5G expected price, OnePlus Nord CE 5G leaks, OnePlus Nord CE 5G teaser, OnePlus Nord CE 5G latest teaser, OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G features, OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specs, OnePlus Nord CE 5G highlights, OnePlus Nord CE 5G details, OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera, OnePlus Nord CE 5G battery, Upcoming OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus smartphones in India","articleSection":"Science News","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/news\/science\/oneplus-nord-ce-5g-officially-teased-launch-specifications\/story","image":["https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l207_4761622524008.jpg","https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/207_4761622524008.jpg"],"datePublished":"2021-06-01T11:39:35+0530","dateModified":"2021-06-01T11:39:35+0530","articleBody":"OnePlus is all geared up to launch its Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10. In the run-up to the announcement, the company has teased the design of the phone to be 'sleek and streamlined.'' Separately, an Amazon quiz has revealed that the Nord CE 5G will be offered with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and in a Charcoal Ink colorway. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might get a triple camera arrangement. The device will likely bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a Charcoal Ink color option, among others. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to pack a triple camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the phone should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be announced during its launch on June 10. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.","author":{"@type":"Person","name":"Harshita Malik","sameAs":["https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/author\/harshita\/207","https:\/\/twitter.com\/HarshitaMalik10?s=09","https:\/\/www.linkedin.com\/in\/harshita-malik-9a4107170"]},"publisher":{"@type":"NewsMediaOrganization","name":"NewsBytes","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/newsbytesGoogle.png","width":202,"height":60,"associatedMedia":{"@type":"imageObject","url":"https:\/\/i.cdn.newsbytesapp.com\/images\/l207_4761622524008.jpg","caption":"OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed | NewsBytes","description":"OnePlus Nord CE 5G's design and variant details revealed | NewsBytes","width":1440,"height":810MENAFN01062021000165011035ID1102188622