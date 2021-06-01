Indian boy surprised to find his photo on UAE textbook cover

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A regular trip to school to get textbooks turned out to be a most memorable day for an eight-year-old in the UAE. Izin Hash, who is currently studying in Grade 3, had gone to school with his father to pick up the books — when he discovered himself on the front cover of the UAE Social Studies text book for Grades 1 to 3. ''It was a moment of surprise for me,” the youngster said. ''He was jumping for joy as he held the text book," Izin’s father, Hash Jawad, told Khaleej Times. "It was actually a surprising moment for all of us. We had forgotten about the picture — but now, we are reminiscing the moment.” The photo was shot in 2018 by Italian photographers Fabio and Christiano, who were visiting the UAE at the time to shoot pictures for stock photography website Shutterstock. It was from there that the image got picked up by the Ministry of Education for the cover page of the Social Studies text books. Needless to say, Izin is currently one of the most popular faces at Habitat School in Ajman, where he studies. The youngster already has quite the portfolio too, having featured in a few Malayalam movies as well as on Sharjah and Abu Dhabi television channels. He has also modelled for various brands in the UAE and India. Izin is from Edakkara, Malapurram in the state of Kerala. His father works as a freelance social media manager and his mother, Naseeha, is a microbiologist in Abu Dhabi. MENAFN01062021000049011007ID1102190031