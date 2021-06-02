Loyalty program of Emirates, flydubai returns tier miles

(MENAFN)Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, is reclaiming "tier miles "for members to earn points on everyday spending until the end of the year. The offer permits Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citibank, and Emirates NBD credit card holders to earn tier miles, on top of Skyward miles, on processes like online shopping, utility bill payments. The new offer permits members of the loyalty program to still make points even on the ground and comes as airline increased their loyalty scheme incentives globally to help passengers to return to their plans. According to the company, members can also fast-track to the next level status through the tier miles earned.