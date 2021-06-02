Iran�s navy vessel goes up in flames, sinks in Gulf of Oman

(MENAFN) The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) said in a report that on Wednesday, Jun. 2 the Iranian great navy ship Kharg went up in flames and later on sank in the Gulf of Oman. According to the report, after the expansion of the fire on the vessel, the team safely came ashore, further saying that attempts to rescue the ship didn�t succeed. Early on Wednesday, the support ship Kharg sank close to the southern Iranian port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman next to the Strait of Hormuz. The report stated that the vessel has been utilized in training operations for over four decades. It did not offer details on the reason behind the flames.