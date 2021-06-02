Jordan ranks 45th globally, 3rd in Arab world on 2020 KOF Globalization Index

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Jordan ranked 45th globally and 3rd in the Arab world in the 2020 KOF Globalization Index, which measures the strength of globalization within a country."Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium ranked first in the world, while Jordan ranked 45th out of 196 countries, with a score of 73.4/100. At the Arab countries level, Jordan ranked third, while the United Arab Emirates topped the list of Arab countries, with a score of 75.5 / 100, followed by Qatar, with a score of 75.3 / 100," according to the "In Brief" paper issued Wednesday by the Jordan Strategies Forum.The index, according to the paper, consists of 3 main themes, within which there is a set of sub-indicators; the economic theme, which includes the share of foreign trade in GDP, foreign direct investment, and securities investments, in addition to international debt, and obstacles facing foreign trade operations. And, the social theme, which includes the volume of calls with the outside world, the volume of the flow of foreign tourists, and the percentage of foreigners in the total population. It also includes data on the flow of information and internet access, press freedom, the number of international students and immigration rates.The third theme is the political one, which includes sub-indicators related to the number of embassies in the country, membership in international organizations, and participation in the tasks of the Security Council, including peacekeeping operations.According to the index, the Jordanian economy is one of the most open economies to the outside world, and therefore any fluctuations or economic shocks faced by "related or influential" countries in the Jordanian economy will be reflected in the dynamics of the local economy and on the level of supply and demand in the local market, due to Jordan's geopolitical position in the region, it has to deal with many external data, whether positive or negative.The Forum stressed the importance of discussing policies that enhance the resilience of the Jordanian economy and give policy makers a wider margin of maneuvering and decision-making. In addition to focusing on global variables related to trade and investment openness policies, and conducting an objective assessment of the benefits or negatives that result from this.//Petra// AF02/06/2021 21:47:42MENAFN02062021000117011021ID1102197263