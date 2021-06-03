Italian ambassador says Friendship amid Italy, Turkey strong

(MENAFN)Turkey is Italy's main trading partner amid the countries in the Mediterranean basin, according to the Italian ambassador to Ankara. The friendship amid the peoples of both countries unites Italy and Turkey, Massimo Gaiani further stated during a virtual concert held by the Italian Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on the occasion of Italy's June 2 Republic Day. He gathered with people from different parts and ages that forms the basis of the relations amid both countries since he came to Turkey, he added, saying that they have set prosperous and mutually beneficial commercial ties. Italy is Turkey's second-largest trading partner within the EU, Gaiani indicating that Italy takes first place amid the countries investing in Turke, he added.