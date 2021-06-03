Riyadh to Host Cycling Tour 2021 Coinciding with World Bicycle Day

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 2, 2021, SPA -- The Saudi Cycling Federation, in cooperation with the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), will launch the first version of the 2021 cycling tour under the slogan: "Vision 2030 reality coming true". The launch of the tour coincides with the World Bicycle Day, which falls on 3rd of June Every year, and was officially approved by the UN on April 12, 2018. The tour will kick off at KAFD in Riyadh, with the participation of the Chairman of the Saudi Cycling Federation Abdullah Al-Wathlan, a group of players, and number of people interested in this sport. This tour comes in line with the pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aiming to increase the number of people practicing sports and motivate the community to change their lifestyle, so that sports become a continuous daily routine that contributes to maintaining health and reducing chronic diseases, foremost of which is obesity, diabetes, hypertension and others. -- SPA 23:07 LOCAL TIME 20:07 GMT 0045 MENAFN03062021000078011016ID1102203344