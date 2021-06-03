Iran: Guardian Council confirms 7 candidates to run for presidential post

(MENAFN)Guardian Council secretary Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati greeted Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for supporting the Guardian Council, adding that the Leader�s support has heartened the members of the vetting body. A meeting of the council quoted Jannati as saying that �It is necessary to announce my thanks and praise and those of the members of the Guardian Council to the recent speech by the Leader. He has always backed the position and performance of the Guardian Council in different times and this has heartened us.� The Guardian Council approved seven candidates to run for the presidential post. The names of the approved candidates were reported by the Interior Ministry on May 25. �The honorable Guardian Council did what it deemed necessary according to its responsibility,� the Leader further declared. Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked those candidates who valued the decisions of the Guardian Council regardless of the fact that their competence was not approved.