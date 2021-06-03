Saudi crown prince discusses regional security

(MENAFN)According to the Pentagon, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talked with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and highlighted America�s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that Austin and the crown prince talked about regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen, and �ongoing bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia�s defenses.� Kirby further stated that Austin �noted Saudi Arabia�s recent successes in defeating Houthi attacks on the Kingdom� and thanked the crown prince for running with the US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, to end the war. Lenderking slammed the Houthi militia for not enrolling seriously in stalled efforts to secure a truce.