KSrelief Distributes More Than 69 Tons of Food Baskets in Hodeidah and Taiz Governorates, Yemen

Hodeidah / Taiz, June 3, 2021, SPA -- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) today distributed 69 tons and 550 kilograms of food baskets in Al- Khawkhah District of Hodeidah Governorate and Mayyun Island in Taiz Governorate, benefiting 3,900 people. This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to Yemeni people.