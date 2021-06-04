G7 finance ministers meet in London to broker global tax deal

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 4 (Petra)-- Finance ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will meet in London on Friday for two days of talks aimed at moving closer to a global deal to raise more tax from the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon.The gathering, chaired by British finance minister Rishi Sunak, will be the first time all seven ministers will meet face-to-face since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. President Joe Biden's willingness to raise taxes on large businesses also creates more chance of an international consensus than under his predecessor Donald Trump."I''m hugely optimistic that we will deliver some concrete outcomes this weekend," Sunak said in a statement released late on Thursday.//Petra// 04/06/2021 10:09:52MENAFN04062021000117011021ID1102211117