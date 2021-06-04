Trudeau said China would only change its behavior if faced with a united front, adding he would raise the matter at a Group of Seven leaders' summit next weekFull Article
China's 2022 Olympics a chance to press Beijing on human rights - Canada
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Spanish Perspective On Biden Presidency And Future Of Transatlantic Relations – Analysis
Eurasia Review
What challenges and opportunities lie ahead, from the perspective of Spanish influence, on the road to relaunching transatlantic..
Keep Your Eyes On France In Tale Of Two Elections – OpEd
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Taiwan And The Future Of Its International Participation Efforts – Analysis
By Thomas J. Shattuck*
On May 24, the World Health Assembly began its annual meeting, again focusing on the ongoing..
Eurasia Review