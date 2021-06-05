Two deaths, 183 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on June 4

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 183 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 248 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 214,625. Out of 183 new cases, 105 are community cases and 78 from travellers returning from abroad. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (aged 65 and 73), taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 565. 21,288 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,643,573. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 218,263 and there are 3,073 active cases under treatment. 4,385 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (16,819 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,040,984 tests. Two were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 118 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 12 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 190. What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it. MENAFN05062021000063011010ID1102214548