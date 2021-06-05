Amir congratulates Queen of Denmark

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II on the occasion of the country's National Day. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ms Mette Frederiksen, on this occasion.MENAFN05062021000063011010ID1102215273