Video: UAE police share accident footage caused by old tyres warn of Dh500 fine

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists of the dangers of driving with unfit tyres. In a social media post, police reminded the public that driving with damaged or worn-out tyres carried a fine of Dh500 as well as four black points and the impoundment of the vehicle for one week. Police released video of vehicles spinning out on high-speed roads after their unfit tyres burst. UAE issues fresh warning against buying used car tyres They urged drivers to check their tyres to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN05062021000049011007ID1102216284