VCUarts Qatar''s high school summer programme opens for registration

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) – a Qatar Foundation partner university – is welcoming registrations for the second edition of the Summer Art and Design High School Program. The programme runs for three weeks from 4 July to 29 July, with an optional fourth week from 1 August to 5 August. This year, the course is to be held online, following COVID -19 safety recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). The programme is specifically tailored to provide an overview of the academic degree courses offered by the university and is led by VCUarts Qatar alumni who have post-graduate qualifications. The course will also see department Chairs present introductions to each pathway. During the programme, students will be able to design their individual schedules as per their needs and preferences. Additionally, they can engage with leading industry professionals who will further explain the careers – and transferable skills – that a major in art and design would open doors to. The course will consist of three phases. The first one-week-phase – an introduction or foundation module – aims to provide an overview of art and design. The second phase extends over two weeks, during which participants can choose from four pathways; each pathway will provide a deeper understanding of one of the four majors or academic programs – Graphic Design, Painting + Printmaking, Fashion Design and Interior Design – that the university offers. Following this, participants can opt for an additional one-week workshop that will teach them the fundamentals of developing a portfolio of their work – an indispensable skill for those applying for higher studies, or eventually, a job. Aysha Alkooheji, Community and Continuing Education Program Manager, at VCUarts Qatar, noted how the programme is an excellent opportunity for anyone contemplating a career in art and design. She said: ''VCUarts Qatar’s High School Summer Art and Design Program 2021 offers high school students a glimpse into what the university’s four-year degree programs teach. Whether online or on-campus, it is a highly interactive course, and will run for three hours each day, from 10 am to 1 pm. Alkooheji also said that the course builds on VCUarts Qatar’s outlook that technology-based learning is an indispensable part of the future of higher education – a reality reinforced by the ongoing pandemic. ''Over the last decade, VCUarts Qatar has been incorporating the use of technology across its varied curricula. And hence, we are well-equipped to teach this program online,” she said. ''Irrespective of whether education continues online, follows a hybrid model, or returns to on-campus classrooms in the future, virtual learning – in one form or the other – is here to stay. And the Community and Continuing Education at VCUarts Qatar is delighted to offer students an opportunity to benefit from it.” Further details on the summer program are available at MENAFN06062021000063011010ID1102221318