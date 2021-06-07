JFDZG extends Dead Sea rates offer till March 2022

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) has called on investors to take advantage of the stimulus investment opportunities offered in the Dead Sea Development Zone (DSDZ), which will be extended until March 2022.A statement by JFDZG Chairman Khalaf Hmeisat on Monday said the Group has offered a 50 per cent slash in rental rates in DSDZ, with the aim of stimulating investments and developing the zone's land to target the hospitality and trade sectors."As a precondition for the offer, investors must start projects within a specified period, with a duration of up to 30 years, while plots of land included in the offer range from 1.5-50 dunums to be used for tourism projects of hotels with different classifications, or for mixed commercial and hotel use," he added.Hmeisat underscored that the stimulus package stipulates the rental of public lands and not their sale, adding that the Group continues to develop plans and strategies that contribute to supporting the national economy.//Petra// RZ07/06/2021 12:58:37MENAFN07062021000117011021ID1102225107