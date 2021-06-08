Did Donald Trump wear his pants backwards?
Published
“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards.”Full Article
Published
“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards.”Full Article
After a video went viral this weekend showing Donald Trump possibly wearing his pants backwards, the hosts of “The View” had a..
Donald Trump gave a wild 90-minute comeback speech on Saturday night – but social media was more interested in his pants.Social..