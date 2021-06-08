Iran, Azerbaijan discuss economic ties

(MENAFN)According to IRNA, the Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi and Azerbaijan�s Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev talked about the improvement of economic relations amid both countries. Both two sides highlighted close cultural, historical, and religious relations amid the two countries and underlined the readiness of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran for the development of mutual ties. Aliyev stressed the improvement of collaboration amid his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran in several economic fields over the last few years and highlighted the boost in the number of Iranian companies operating in Azerbaijan, in addition to the increase in bilateral investment and implementation of joint economic projects as signs of further enlargement. Aliyev further stated that �There are good opportunities for Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories and to cooperate in the fields of transport, energy, and the establishment of public infrastructure in these areas.�