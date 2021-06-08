Algeria�s largest Islamic party in pole position to win country�s next parliamentary election

(MENAFN)Algeria�s largest Islamic party, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), stated that it is in pole position to win in the country�s upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for June 12. Party leader Abderrazak Makri will form a national unity government if his party wins a majority of seats in parliament, as reported by Anadolu Agency. An amount of 1,483 candidates are competing in the race, including 646 from 28 political parties and 837 independents, to gain seats in the 407-member parliament. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune marked a verdict calling for early parliamentary election on June 12, less than a month after suspending the People's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.