Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,205 Covid-19 cases, 2,168 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,205 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,168 recoveries and 2 deaths. The new cases were detected through 209,026 additional tests. The total number of cases in UAE as on June 8 are 587,244, while total recoveries stand at 566,677. The death toll now stands at 1,704. The UAE has suspended "all inbound passenger movement" from India until July 6 , Air India Express said on Tuesday. The airline issued an alert to this effect on Twitter. It said the UAE's civil aviation authority has extended the suspension. The country's national carriers Emirates and Etihad have resumed passenger flights to London Heathrow effective today (June 8). However, only British and Irish nationals as well as passengers with residence rights for the UK will be permitted to travel into the country from the UAE. A new protocol approved on Monday eases Covid-19 restrictions for ''green pass'' holders in the UAE . The green pass on contact tracing app Alhosn shows vaccination status and Covid PCR test validity. The aim is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents and visitors, said the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap). Some Dubai schools have started holding in-person graduation ceremonies following the green signal from authorities. It comes as a welcome change from the online ceremonies schools had to host last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had earlier given the nod to host the ceremonies, provided schools ''keep in line with specific health and safety protocols."