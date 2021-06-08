King receives cables on 22nd Accession to the Throne Day, Great Arab Revolt anniversary and Army Day

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables from leaders of several states on the occasion of the 22nd Accession to the Throne Day.King Abdullah also received cables on this occasion and on the Great Arab Revolt anniversary and Army Day from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society institutions.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on these national occasions.//Petra// AK08/06/2021 21:55:12MENAFN08062021000117011021ID1102233268