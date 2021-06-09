Saudi Arabia�s Public Investment Fund sets 2 new deputy governor roles

(MENAFN)PIF plans to reach assets under management of more than USD1.07 trillion by 2025 as investing USD40 billion annually into the local economy in the same time span. The PIF stated that Turqi Alnowaiser, who leads the international investments division, and Yazeed Alhumied, who leads the MENA investments division, is going to take on their deputy governor roles alongside their current responsibilities. The PIF further declared that there will be no alteration to the current reporting structures to Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, nor to the present structure of the Fund�s business units. Saudi Arabia�s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has found two new deputy governor roles to support the steer of its growth.