Turkish parliament to stand by Turkish Cypriots

(MENAFN)Head of parliament stated that the Turkish parliament is going to stand by Turkish Cypriots as it has done before. Mustafa Sentop announced the declarations following an assembly with Onder Sennaroglu, the parliament speaker of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in the capital Ankara. He further declared that "We have full confidence that Turkish Cypriot people will get what they deserve," adding that ''Our brothers in Northern Cyprus will not be alone under any circumstances and will find their homeland by their side in any difficulties they face.'' The island's two-state solution is a long-term process ... and the Turkish parliament will continue "to stand by the TRNC and Turkish Cypriots."