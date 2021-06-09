Watchdog welcomes poultry imports decision, slams price gouging

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- The Consumer Protection Society (CPS) has welcomed a Ministry of Agriculture's decision to allow the import of poultry following "unjustified" price hike in the local market and said the move would break monopoly.In a statement Wednesday, the CPS president, Muhammad Obeidat said the quantities to be imported should be "sufficient" and be sold at prices fair to all stakeholders, stressing that the import license should not be given to a limited group of traders.However, Obeidat said he was surprised that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently moved to remove price ceilings it set earlier for poultry products at a time when prices are still in a "state of chaos", indicating that the absence of real control led to price hikes.He called for a public boycott of chicken if prices remain high and are not commensurate with the purchasing power of citizens and do not ensure justice between the parties involved.//Petra// AA09/06/2021 13:19:23MENAFN09062021000117011021ID1102237390