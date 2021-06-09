COVID-19 shakes up Vienna livable ranking

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has caused the capital Vienna to lose its lead as the best livable city after it ranked first in a row during the past three years, The Austrian Radio and Television Corporation said on Wednesday.It added that the epidemic affected European cities by the closure and pressures on health systems.According to Economic data in The Economist magazine, Vienna was ranked 12th in the best cities to live in, noting that the average value for the quality of life was about seven points lower than it was before the outbreak.It pointed out that Zurich and Geneva were ranked among the top ten, despite the decline in their ranking from last year, while Auckland city of New Zealand ranked first as the best city and the capital, Damascus, at the bottom of the list.The classification depends on the standard of living, crime, transportation, infrastructure, education, the health care system, as well as political and economic stability. (end) mah.gaa MENAFN09062021000071011013ID1102237320