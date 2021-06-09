Syrian locations hit by Israeli missile attack

(MENAFN) The Syrian state news agency SANA said in a report that on Tuesday evening, Jun. 8 a new Israeli missile attack aimed military locations in Syria. The Syrian air defenses were activated by the assault as people in the capital Damascus witnessed Syrian air defense missiles being shot into the sky. SANA stated the Israeli assault was conducted from within the Lebanese airspace, as Israeli fighter aircrafts typically assault Syria from Lebanon. A number of people in the northwestern province of Latakia and the central province of Homs said to Xinhua that they also saw an Israeli assault.