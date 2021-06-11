20 killed after bus plunges into ravine in south-west Pakistan

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 11 (Petra)-- A bus overturned and fallen into a ravine in a remote area in south-western Pakistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring 50 others, officials said.The accident happened before dawn on Friday in Khuzdar, a district in Baluchistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said.Rescuers transported the dead and injured to military and government hospitals, he added.//Petra// 11/06/2021 14:50:55MENAFN11062021000117011021ID1102250920