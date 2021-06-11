UAE elected to United Nations Security Council for 2022-23

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 11 (Petra)-- The UAE has been elected as one of five members to the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023, it was announced on Friday.This will only be the second time in the UAE's history that the country holds one of the elected seats at the Security Council.For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: "Today the UN elected the UAE as one of five members to the Security Council for 2022-2023. We pledge that our team of dedicated diplomats will pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding in 1971".//Petra// 11/06/2021 21:39:07MENAFN11062021000117011021ID1102253984