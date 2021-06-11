CCQ organises blood donation drive

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cameroonian Community in Qatar (CCQ) recently organised a blood donation drive in collaboration with Blood Donation Centre of Hamad Medical Corporation. In the bid to give back to the community, CCQ reached out to its members and identified the eligible individuals who could donate O-negative and O-positive blood groups. The organisers gave away participation certificates to the donors. The event was organised by Leslie Katche Kum and Atengong Freddy. Appreciating the giving away spirit of the members, CCQ President Bomi Jackson said: ''CCQ is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious and non-ethnic formal association of Cameroonians and people of Cameroonian-origin living in Qatar. Our goal is to advance the well-being of our community and preserve our good image.” He added: ''The event shows the dedication and love of CCQ for the community in general. By nature Cameroonians are hospitable. The spirit was exhibited by donating blood. By the donation drive, we also try to reach out to other expatriate communities in Qatar. The drive will also help our members understand that they are a part of the bigger community of Qatar.” First time donor Ngong Juvite said: ''I carry the same blood group that was asked for. I made up my mind to donate my blood for humanity and to ensure the community was positively reflected throughout Qatar.” The members of CCQ come from various regions of Cameroon and are working in different sectors of Qatar. CCQ is also in the process of partnering with various industries in Qatar to have discounts for its members. MENAFN11062021000067011011ID1102255443