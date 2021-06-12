Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,123 Covid-19 cases, 2,094 recoveries, 4 deaths

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,123 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,094 recoveries and 4 deaths. The new cases were detected through 249,746 additional tests. More than 53.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far. The total number of cases in UAE as on June 12 are 596,017, while total recoveries stand at 575,288. The death toll now stands at 1,724. The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 175 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.78 million, according to the latest update on Saturday morning. Dubai-based Emirates has announced a suspension of passenger flights from Zambia and Uganda effective 23.59pm on June 11, 2021 until further notice. Passengers who have connected through Zambia and Uganda in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added. All fully-vaccinated travellers from the GCC, including the UAE, can travel to Switzerland quarantine-free . Furthermore, those who have taken the European Medical Agency (EMA) and WHO emergency use approved vaccinations, including Sinopharm, can now travel to premier European destination.The Swiss government outlined the return to normalcy after the global pandemic and has proposed that from June 28, fully-vaccinated guests from GCC countries shall be able to enter Switzerland again without having to undergo quarantine or pre-travel testing. The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 174.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.78 million, according to the latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,437,110 and 599,175, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,359,155 cases. Sri Lankan authorities have announced that the ongoing nationwide travel restriction would be further extended till June 21 in order to prevent further spread of Covid amid a third wave of the pandemic. The travel restriction was initially expected to be lifted on June 14. The health authorities has also announced that the two highly contagious Covid-19 variants -- B.1.1.7 and B.1.617.2 -- have been detected in the capital Colombo and nine other areas in the country. Sri Lanka is presently facing a third wave of the pandemic. Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN12062021000049011007ID1102258088