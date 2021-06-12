Kuwait Crown Prince receives condolences from Bahraini CP, Tabuk governor

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Saturday a telephone call from Bahraini Crown Prince and Premier Sheikh Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa on the demise of Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.In the call, Sheikh Sheikh Salman expressed deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal and the ruling family on the sad occasion, asking Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on the deceased's soul.His Highness Sheikh Mishal also received a similar call from Tabuk Governor Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.In return, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed appreciation for the sincere sentiments, wishing both good health and wellness. (end) hb MENAFN12062021000071011013ID1102258737