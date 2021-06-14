Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother, says Joe Biden
Published
Biden lavished praise on the 95-year-old British monarch after their private meeting which came at the conclusion of the Group of Seven leaders' summit.Full Article
Published
Biden lavished praise on the 95-year-old British monarch after their private meeting which came at the conclusion of the Group of Seven leaders' summit.Full Article
Joe Biden has praised the Queen’s generosity and said she reminds him of his mother after the monarch hosted him and the First..
The US president and his wife Jill had tea with the monarch at Windsor Castle on Sunday