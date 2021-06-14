DEWA commissions 438 11kV substations in first 4 months of 2021

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has commissioned 438 11kV substations to be built in Dubai in the first 4 months of 2021 to meet growing demand for energy in the emirate. These stations are at Dubai Marina, Umm Nahad 3, Al Yafra 2, and Al Qusais Industrial Area 5. The construction of these stations resulted in more than 221,000 safe working hours without injuries due to the precautionary measures recommended by the authorities in the UAE and the Government of Dubai to contain the outbreak of Covid. ''Dewa’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), energy storage, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), and others have helped Dewa preserve its gains and achieve new accomplishments despite the extraordinary circumstances around the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa. Dewa, Utico sign Dh1.5 billion water desalination deal Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice-President of Distribution of Power at Dewa, said that there are now 83 33kV substations in service, and 41,033 11kV substations. ''Dewa continues its hard work to maintain business as usual, whilst applying all the protocols to manage Covid-19, to ensure electricity and water supplies. This is in accordance with Dewa's availability, accountability, and reliability standards without harming the health and safety of its stakeholders.” Click/tap here to subscribe to Khaleej Times news alerts on Telegram. MENAFN14062021000049011007ID1102268529