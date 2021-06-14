Kuwait Red Crescent kicks off blood donation campaign

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Monday launched a blood donation campaign in coordination with Kuwait Central Blood Bank marking the World Blood Donor Day that falls annually on June 14.KRCS Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement to KUNA on sidelines of the campaign, organized at Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Center that it was aimed at providing blood donations to patients and others in need.The campaign is also a back-up to the Ministry of Health with respect of securing blood donations, encouraging people to donate blood and enhancing awareness of the necessity of such humanitarian act. (end) akw.rk MENAFN14062021000071011013ID1102271544