Russian-US summit to tackle vital issues

MOSCOW, June 15 (KUNA) -- Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Tuesday that the US-Russia summit to be held tomorrow in Geneva, Switzerland, will tackle the current political situation in Syrian and Libya, along various significant matters.Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Boden will also discuss the Ukrainian case, the nuclear agreement with Iran, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, North Korea, and Afghanistan, Tass Russian News Agency reported, citing Ushakov.Both sides will talk over many issues of mutual interest, including bilateral ties, strategic stability, regional issues, safety of information, cyber-hacking, climate change, and combating Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."The Russian-US relation hit rock bottom," Ushakov said, adding that reaching any agreement in this summit will positively reflect on the bilateral ties.He expected the return of the Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov and American Ambassador to Moscow in case both sides reached an agreement during the upcoming summit.Russia is looking forward optimistically to benefiting from this summit, and works to combat any obstacles hampering the improvement of bilateral relations, he said.Ushakov expected the US delegation to raise issue of Russian opposition Alexey Navalny, as well as tackling the situation in Belarus. The summit will also discuss releasing the US citizen Paul Whelan, arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, Interfax News Agency quoted the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow Bart Gorman as saying.The Russian delegation includes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chief of the General Staff is Army General Valery Gerasimov, and Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, besides other top officials.